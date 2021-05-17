Pitkeathly turns on the style for Phyllis Court

PHYLLIS COURT C swept aside Harwell to record an impressive 12-4 victory on Monday which took them to the top of the Southern Croquet Federation Advantage League (North) table.

Coming hot on the heels of their win against Phyllis Court D two weeks ago, the C team have laid down a marker for all their league opponents to take notice.

Particularly impressive was their clean sweep of games in round three which put the fixture result beyond doubt at that point with four games still to play.

Bill Pitkeathly was the pick of the Phyllis Court C side and was unbeaten in his four games, as he hit a career high in reducing his handicap to five for the first time.

Colin Morgan and Michael Christmas pitched in with three wins each and although Kevin Ward recorded only two wins, his other two games were close affairs, both ending in a 7-6 defeats.

Also, in action last week was Phyllis Court D who, like their club mates, were playing their second fixture of the 2021 Advantage GC League campaign and entertaining Blewbury D.

The nerves shown by the team of debutants in their season opener were nowhere to be seen this time and the side were competitive throughout the fixture which included some memorable moments, none less than Liz Smith (11 handicap) taking Blewbury’s John Garnett (two) to the last hoop and battling it out with the senior player for a full 15 minutes before Garnett eventually scored the winner.

Top scorer for Phyllis Court D team was Patricia Mulcahy who bounced back to form after a disappointing

outing at the Watford C-Level (7+) Series tournament in the previous week.

She scored three good wins, including one over Garnett, and this should be a good confidence booster ahead of her appearance in next week’s Ryde C-Level tournament on the Isle of Wight, which she is attending along with Phyllis Court club mate Carol Wadsworth.

Hugh Baylis gave a solid two-win performance, and both Julia Green and Liz Smith scored first league game victories and the result of the whole fixture was in doubt right up to the last hoop of Green’s fourth and final game, when Blewbury’s David Long won 7-6.

Phyllis Court A were frustrated to have their much-awaited fixture at local rivals High Wycombe postponed due to the poor weather on Saturday, and an early new date is being arranged for a reconvened contest.