Monday, 17 May 2021

Reddy in fine form

BOB EALES and Brian Jamieson rescued a point for Caversham when they forced a 2-2 draw with Eynsham-Harwell in their first Southern Croquet
Federation AC Handicap League North match of the season.

Earlier, Charles Briggs and Chris Pegrum had lost their games against the combined team.

In the GC one-court handicap league, Caversham C won the bragging rights over Caversham B with a 4-1 victory, Judy Reddy being the stand-out player.

