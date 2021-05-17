Reddy in fine form

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
TWO green spaces in Goring have been booked for ... [more]
BOB EALES and Brian Jamieson rescued a point for Caversham when they forced a 2-2 draw with Eynsham-Harwell in their first Southern Croquet
Federation AC Handicap League North match of the season.
Earlier, Charles Briggs and Chris Pegrum had lost their games against the combined team.
In the GC one-court handicap league, Caversham C won the bragging rights over Caversham B with a 4-1 victory, Judy Reddy being the stand-out player.
