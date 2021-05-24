Ward holds his nerve to finish in third spot

THE resurgence of Association Croquet (AC) at Phyllis Court was in evidence last week at the club’s Spring tournament where numbers were sufficient to enable a return to its traditional doubles format for the first time in six years.

AC novice Allan Henderson took the plaudits with an unbeaten performance alongside the experienced Chris Roberts to lift the Barnses Cup ahead of a field of five “master and apprentice” doubles pairings.

Organiser Raghu Iyer has been battling away for some years with hardly enough AC players to keep the older form of croquet alive at Phyllis Court and fielding teams for inter-club matches has been difficult.

Now with Michael Christmas, Roger Goldring, Rick Lilley and Russell Robinson all showing promise at this introductory guided tournament, the hope is that together with others such as Phil Johnson, Patricia Mulcahy and Carol Wadsworth a new wave of enthusiasm will breathe new life in to the AC code.

Back with golf croquet, Kevin Ward was the pick of the Phyllis Court players at the club’s hosted tournament in the National

C-Level (7+) Series competition on Monday.

Despite getting a late call up from the reserves list, Ward showed no sign of nerves in his first non-internal tournament, and finished in third place, earning four series points and an initial place on the national rankings, which will aid any other entry applications for other C-level series tournament around the country.

Ward was only one win behind the tournament winner, Naomi Whitehead from Cheltenham, who finished on five wins ahead of four players. that included Phyllis Court’s Tony Peperell, all tied on four, in a close tournament that was punctuated by frequent rain showers.

Monday’s rain was not localised either, as Phyllis Court B found out when they travelled to Poole for their first league match of the season against East Dorset.

The hosts were favourites on paper, fielding three players on the limit of the handicap restriction for this SCF B (3+) League fixture and a fourth player on four, to Phyllis Court’s two three and two fives.

The Henley side rose to the challenge well with Rick Lilley making light of a two-step handicap difference in demolishing the experienced Hannes Hamman 7-2, 7-6 and Dianne Browne scoring a 7-5, 6-7, 7-2 win over the high ranked Michelle Leonard being the pick of the morning results.

Russell Robinson added a third win for Phyllis Court B in the afternoon when he took out Hamman, 7-2, 6-7, 7-5 but East Dorset closed out a 5-3 result in this tight fixture in which only two of the eight rubbers were won in straight games.