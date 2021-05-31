Roberts defeats international players on way to third spot at Budleigh Salterton

CHRIS ROBERTS beat two England international players on his way to an impressive third place at the National Open Series tournament at Budleigh Salterton in Devon last weekend.

In driving rain and a howling gale, Phyllis Court’s Roberts’ accurate centre ball clearances made light of the elements to beat both Lionel Tibble, a seasoned international from Northampton, and new England selection Steve Leonard from Somerset, in an impressive second day performance that out performed his seeded position.

He lost in the semi-finals to new England captain Stuart Smith, of Sidmouth, but this return to form bodes well for Roberts and his Phyllis Court first team, who get their National Inter-Club Championship campaign underway at Watford tomorrow (Saturday).

The Henley side will be a full strength with Irish International Charlie von Schmieder at number one, Roberts, Roger Goldring and Ian Norris.

Goldring was also in open series action last weekend at Hunstanton, West Norfolk, where he beat another England call up in 18-year-old Euan Burridge on a mixed first day where he missed the cut for the knock-out stage by the slim margin of net hoops.

He won six out of seven plate games on day two but again missed out on the event win due to a tournament format complexity.

In the National B-Level (3+) Series, Phyllis Court’s Rick Lilley returned to Poole in East Dorset after a gap of juts five days and found the now familiar courts to his liking.

He bounced back from a shock first game defeat to win his remaining six first day games to comfortably win his block and earn a favourable position in the seeded knock-out. However, day two opened with a narrow 10-9 defeat for Lilley and later closed in further disappointment with an eighth-place finish, tempered only by a triggering of his handicap to four, which is a first-time achievement.

Also on the road last week, Phyllis Court’s Richard Peperell dropped only one game in seven as he won the B Class at the Watford AC advanced midweek tournament where he also reduced his handicap to 2.5, while Roberts, outplayed his low seeding in the A Class to record three good wins against much higher ranked opponents.

Back at Phyllis Court the D team were left still looking for their first league win after losing 10-6 to Caversham A.

Undefeated displays by Caversham’s David Dibben and Anne Small made all the difference against a Phyllis Court team giving Steve Morton a recall selection and Gillian Symons a team debut.

It was double delight for Caversham as this win came on the back of an earlier 3-2 win in the One Court Clubs League against Basingstoke Cavaliers.

On Monday Phyllis Court got one over on rivals High Wycombe in a first stand-alone fixture for players with handicaps of 0+.

Mike Fensome and Robin Coates were the pick of the Phyllis Court players, each winning both their best of three rubbers, with Fensome undefeated, as Phyllis Court won 5-2.

At the other end of the playing scale Russell Robinson managed a successful evening mini-tournament last week for eight of this year’s beginners, in which Henry Sless won a close final against Alyson Warren.