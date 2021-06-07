Phyllis Court make surprise early exit from national tournament

PHYLLIS COURT made an exit from the National Inter-Club Championship at Watford on Saturday.

The 4-3 defeat was unexpected for the Henley side who had reached two national finals and one semi in the past three seasons, and although they gave a good account of themselves, taking six of the seven rubbers to a deciding game, they came up just short.

Watford got off to a good start with Jason Carley defeating Phyllis Court’s Ian Norris 7-4,

7-6.

Phyllis Court number three, Roger Goldring, had to come from one game down to sneak past Geoff Johnson 3-7, 7-4, 6-7 and in the doubles match between the clubs’ top two players, Phyllis Court’s Charlie von Schmieder and Chris Roberts had to turn the same trick to score another narrow victory.

The turning point of that doubles rubber was when Watford’s Simon Hethrell tried a deft promotion of his partner’s ball in to the jaws of hoop 11 of the deciding games which, had it worked would have given the hosts a commanding position for the crucial last three hoops.

However, the promoted ball veered off as it slowed and ended up coming to rest against the hoop leg with just enough room for a scoring stroke to get by.

Von Schmieder then scored from a tight angle and in doing so avoided disturbing the Watford ball to leave it hampered for the contest for the next hoop.

With two balls against one, and a solid routine clearance from Roberts, von Schmieder had the easiest of tap-ins for the match 5-7, 7-6, 7-5, to give Phyllis Court a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Norris was first to finish his afternoon match again, and his

2-7, 7-3, 7-6 win put Phyllis Court in to a strong position at 3-1 up with just one win required in any of the remaining three rubbers.

Goldring did well to bounce back from a quick first game loss, to win the second in his match but, just as he had done in the morning session, Carly scored another win for Watford 2-7, 7-6, 5-7.

Von Schmieder had the tough job of trying to contain the high ranked Nick Archer, who’s big claim to fame, is having knocked out reigning Champion Reg Bamford form the most recent World Championships.

Archer was handful all day with accurate clearance strokes and audacious long-range hoop scores.

Von Schmieder took the first game but was then on the receiving end of Archer’s confident high-risk/ high reward style of play which paid off well with a 7-5, 5-7, 3-7 win to level the fixture at 3-3 as all eyes fell on the remaining Roberts v Hathrell match.

Roberts had been unfortunate to “peel” his opponent (croquet’s own goal) through hoop 12 in the first game, throwing the game result in the process, and had it not been for that would have secure a Phyllis Court victory when he dominated the second game.

Instead the deciding game turned at hoop nine when Hathrell managed to nestle in the jaws of the hoop and then position superbly to score hoop 10 too, leaving Roberts needing all the reaming hoops.

Ultimately Roberts had the most difficult of clearance or hoop decisions to make with the centre peg all but obscuring both, he eventually choose the long hoop shot option, missed, and win with that stroke, Phyllis Court were out of the cup. Back at Phyllis Court, the club’s best mid-handicapped players were in action on Friday, contesting the three-plus day tournament for the converted Red Ball trophy.

The early exchanges were mostly close affairs and by round three all eight players had lost at least one game and by the mid-afternoon three players, top seed Raghu Iyer, Russell Robinson and Michael Christmas were still in the hunt on only one loss.

Robinson looked the stronger as each round went by and, as the field set off for the last of their seven games, the tournament was his to lose as he faced the tricky challenge of the fast improving Rick Lilley needing to win to hold on to his one game advantage over Iyer.

He duly saw off trophy holder Lilley and reclaimed the title that he’d won in 2019.