Jamieson in fine form

CAROL JAMIESON won all four of her matches in Caversham Croquet Club’s qualification round of this year’s All England GC competition on Sunday.

Jamieson’s overall victory gave her a place in the south area final at Phyllis Court on August 6.

It was Jamieson’s second tournament victory in as many weeks following her qualification for the national C-level GC final at Ryde, Isle of Wight, in September.