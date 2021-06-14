Jamieson in fine form

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
CAROL JAMIESON won all four of her matches in Caversham Croquet Club’s qualification round of this year’s All England GC competition on Sunday.
Jamieson’s overall victory gave her a place in the south area final at Phyllis Court on August 6.
It was Jamieson’s second tournament victory in as many weeks following her qualification for the national C-level GC final at Ryde, Isle of Wight, in September.
14 June 2021
More News:
Disabled children learn to go shopping independently
A CHILDREN’S home in Sonning Common has taught ... [more]
POLL: Have your say