Pegrum in fine form

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
CAVERSHAM Croquet Club is celebrating the success of their “youth policy” after 23-year-old Chris Pegrum won the prestigious Southern Croquet Federation Armada Trophy at Winchester.
Pegrum, a 12-handicapper, won all five of his matches in the 16-player tournament which had been re-designed as a one-ball competition after a year’s enforced break.
Data scientist Pegrum, a recent graduate of Lincoln College, Oxford, said: “I would like to help change the stigma surrounding croquet that it is not really a young person’s game and get more youngsters involved.
“And if I can keep playing for a good long time I might one day become a scratch player.”
28 June 2021
More News:
Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Musician and choir director honoured by Queen dies at 90
A MUSICIAN and conductor from Sonning Common has ... [more]
Vegan takeaway meals on offer from restaurant
LOVERS of late-night kebabs or meat-feast pizzas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say