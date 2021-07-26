Roberts makes debut for Wales in home internationals

PHYLLIS COURT’S Chris Roberts made his debut for Wales at the Golf Croquet Home Internationals last weekend where he helped his side finish second behind winners England.

Wales were hit by the withdrawal of the highly ranked Angharad Walters due to covid-19 isolation and Roberts moved up to number two in a four-player team, led by Great Britain international Ian Burridge.

The two-day tournament of both singles and doubles matches were played in blistering heat on the fast Nailsea club courts near Bristol where firmly set hoops were the most challenging encountered this season.

With the absence on an Ireland team who were unable to travel, matches between the other nations were mixed up so as to avoid long sit-outs. On day one Roberts partnered stand-in player Mike Parry to two unlikely doubles draws against Scotland and a much higher ranked England pair.

Roberts closed the day with a disappointing 7-5 and 7-6 loss to England’s James Galpin when he squandered a good lead in the second game with a couple of failed routine hoop shots.

On day two, Roberts and Parry were competitive against the top England doubles pair Burridge junior and Galpin whilst always chasing the games.

Roberts then played the top two Scotland players at singles and won both rubbers in straight games, largely due to superior long-distance clearing shots.

Roberts was fortunate to get past the accurate hoop running Stephen Wright 7-6, 7-6 and rather more comfortably than the 7-5, 7-6 shorelines suggest against Lorna Dewar.

Wales beat Scotland, but lost to England, who won both their matches and the title.

Frances Colman outplayed her seeding at the National Seniors AC Championship at Budleigh Salterton last week, when she won twice in her class and lost two other games by a single point, despite being the highest handicapper in her D class event.

Phyllis Court were also represented in the A and B classes by Roberts and Richard Peperell respectively, but neither troubled the leaders.

Phyllis Court D hosted High Wycombe Kestrels on Friday and were held to an 8-8 draw when the visitors pulled back a slim lead in the final round of their SCF Advantage League match.

Captain Patricia Mulcahy was the D team’s top scorer with three wins from four and she started well with a 7-4 win against experienced Ralph Baker.

Phil Johnson’s 7-2 win against Jane Gloster off set fourth round losses for Phyllis Court’s Steve Morton and Julia Green and honours were also shared in the second round where Mulcahy and Green got the victories.

Fortunes improved third round when Phyllis Court D took a 7-5 lead thanks to big wins for Mulcahy, Morton and Johnson but High Wycombe pegged that back in the last round when only Morton cold deliver for the Henley side.

It was a case of what might have been with four of the hosts’ losses being by a single point with the improved Julia Green the unluckiest of all with three 6-7 reverses.

Phyllis Court D sit mid-table in the SCF Advantage League with three wins and this draw from their seen matches this season.

• LIZ WALKER was the hero as Caversham C clinched a 3-2 victory over Aldermaston in the Southern Croquet Federation One Court handicap league on Friday.

Walker whitewashed her low-handicapped opponent 7-0 in the deciding GC rubber without using four of her permitted extra shots.

But there was no joy for Caversham in the AC handicap league on Monday, Charles Briggs and John Wakeford suffering defeats as High Wycombe completed a 3-1 match success.

Meanwhile, Mike Kay won the All England AC qualifying round at Caversham on Sunday and will contest the area finals at the Camerton and Peasedown club in Somerset on August 21 and 22.