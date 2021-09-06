Coates to thank for title win

PHYLLIS COURT in Henley has won the Southern Croquet Open League for the second year running.

But its “A” side did it the hard way, after failing to get over the line last week at Winchester, they had to get something from their final match against High Wycombe on Monday.

The slow-paced courts at Winchester worked against Phyllis Court’s Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring, who both fell to lower ranked opposition.

With Helena Fensome also losing to the hosts’ Roger Barnacle, Phyllis Court had to thank Robin Coates for recording their only victory of the morning session.

In the afternoon, Fensome saw off Jan Johnson in straight games and Goldring got the measure of Harrison to tie the match at 3-3.

Coates lost to Barnacle to go behind again but Roberts claimed a 7-5 win to tie the match 4-4.

At High Wycombe, Fensome got the better of Catherine Shore 6-7, 7-1, 7-3 while Roberts won 7-2, 2-7,

7-5 and Goldring made short work of Stephen Wright. There was defeat for Coates against Ron Carter which meant they were 3-1 up.

As with the earlier match, the defeated players performed well after the break and it was down to Coates to win the 13th and last hoop to draw the match and retain the title.

The Phyllis Court “C” team play the final play-off match of the SCF Advantage League against visitors Ryde on September 21.

Meanwhile, Phyllis Court’s Association Croquet (AC) players contested their annual autumn handicap tournament last week.

Raghu Iyer came out on top of the senior event, beating Richard Peperell and Chris Roberts easily before holding on to a slim lead over Frances Colman.

Iyer lifted the Caversham Plate while Roger Goldring beat Rick Lilley 2-1 to win the Zia Sterling Cup for novice AC players.