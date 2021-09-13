Phyllis Court qualify for national final

PHYLLIS COURT will host the Golf Croquet Federations Shield National Final on Thursday following a semi-final victory last week.

Colin Morgan was drafted in the night before their encounter with Weston-Super-Mare at Cheltenham.

Raghu Iyer got Phyllis Court’s first win with a 7-4, 2-7, 7-2 victory over Gary Searle but teammate Chris Roberts could not overcome Gordon Taylor and lost 5-7, 5-7.

The morning doubles was suspended after three-and-a-half hours at one game apiece 6-7, 7-4, so the four head-to-head singles matches could start.

Phyllis Court’s Roger Goldring was first to finish, losing 5-7, 5-7 to Searle. Shortly afterwards, Roberts pulled the match score level with a 7-6, 7-6 win over Lance Binning.

Raghu Iyer then put Phyllis Court ahead with a 7-5, 5-7, 7-2 win over Taylor before Morgan lost to Gerry Williams 3-7, 7-4,

4-7, which meant the match hinged on the unfinished doubles game. In the end, Goldring was able to peel Morgan’s ball through for the winning score, to win the match 4-3.

Meanwhile, six Phyllis Court players played in the national final of the Croquet Association’s Grass Roots competition held at Watford on Sunday.

Jeff Smith came fourth, Carol Wadsworth and Steve Morton made the main knockout while Allan Henderson missed out. Keven Ward and Patricia Mulcahy both played with good credit.