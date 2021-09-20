Goldring crowned national champion

PHYLLIS COURT’S Roger Goldring won the All England handicap national final at Sidmouth last weekend to bring the trophy back to Henley once again.

His success repeats that of club mate Robin Coates who won the title last year.

Also doing well this past weekend was Frieth’s Rick Lilley who was just pipped to third place on a net hoops count.

It was net hoops that gave Goldring his victory after an closely fought last three rounds on the south coast.

Players with handicaps ranging from Goldring’s -1 to +7 provided a broad spectrum of abilities, yet all were competitive thanks to the handicapping system which affords weaker players with extra turns that can be chosen to be played any time during a game.

This final was the culmination of a season-long competition which involving more than 250 players from 35 clubs over 13 rounds of play.

Goldring was in the mix on the Saturday night with six players all tied on five wins from seven games, and the Phyllis Court man was fastest out of his blocks on Sunday morning and after the lunch break he had rattled off another four game wins to go clear of the field.

Lilley staged a concerted drive to be in to contention for a time but going into the last round, the title was between Goldring (handicap 1), Dom Aarvold (0, Bristol) or Andy Loakes (-1, Camerton), all on nine wins and Charlie Martin (0, Ramsgate) on eight going into the final round.

To make matters more interesting Goldring had to play Martin, and Aavold was to play Loakes, and two interesting games ensued with so much at stake.

Goldring blew Martin away to establish a 5-2 lead, which he never gave-up and went on to win 7-4.

Loakes had defeated Aarvold by the same score line and it was calculator time for the manager to sort out the net hoop sores.

Loakes’ late surge in his last two games caused a close final result, but Goldring’s net hoops score of 20 bettered his rival by three and secured the tournament win.

Meanwhile at Phyllis Court the evening series of 15 short duration events for 45 high handicapped players culminated in play-offs for the top four finishers, and a best of three games final.

Andy Jones worked hard for the first game of the final to lead 7-0 and John Rumford did well to came back from that.

He took the second game to hoop 13 where Jones missed crucial a clearance and Rumford levelled the contest 6-7, before moving up a gear to complete a remarkable turnaround, to win the third game 2-7 and claim the inaugural title.

Elsewhere the 25th annual croquet versus bridge duel game challenge match, organised by Robin Morrell, was won for the fourth year in row by the Croquet Club.