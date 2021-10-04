Colman secures Budleigh Salterton

PHYLLIS COURT’S Frances Colman was on good form last weekend when she won the Budleigh Salterton classed tournament in Devon.

Colman won four out of her five games to tie with two other players who then entertained the rest of the competing field when they contested Association Croquet’s version of a penalty shoot-out.

Each player had to start from corner four and attempt a break with just two balls (rather than the four that are available in a regular game time), whilst their rivals were required to be unobserving so that the target to beat remained a mystery.

One competitor fell by the wayside after one round, when he failed to make any hoops at all, but Colman and Chris Weadon from the Hamptworth club could not be separated with identical scores in two more rounds that followed. Colman finally progressed her break the furthest of the pair.

She collected a mounted silver bowl to keep up her recent record of winning a Budleigh trophy in each of the last three seasons.

Phyllis Court clubmate Richard Peperell also did well at the same tournament, and ended up in a similar play-off in his B-class. He won five out of his six games, but was eliminated in the first extra round.

In contrast, Chris Roberts lost all six of his games to finish bottom of the A-class.

Back at Phyllis Court, the SCF Advantage League play-off final between the Henley club’s C and Ryde C from the Isle of Wight, ended in disappointment for the Henley side who were well beaten by their visitors.

Ryde took an early 3-1 lead in the first round and doubled that to take a 6-2 advantage into the afternoon session for the hosts only one success coming from Jeff Smith, who had come in as a late replacement for season-long captain Bill Pitkeathley.

Phyllis Court C rallied briefly in the second session, winning the third round 3-1 to keep hopes alive of an unlikely comeback.

Michael Christmas won the first game to finish in the last round but when Colin Morgan succumbed to another defeat in his last game, Ryde had one hand on the cup.

When David Young and then Kevin Ward were also beaten, the 10-6 scoreline confirmed Ryde’s worthy performance.

Phyllis Court C can look back on their North Division league title and the part they played in the official World Croquet Federation trial of the new “advantage” version of the handicap game.