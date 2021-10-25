Henderson wins last Phyllis Court final of campaign

ALLAN HENDERSON defeated Phil Johnson on Sunday evening in the last of Phyllis Court’s golf croquet internal competition finals, and in so doing brought down the curtain on the club’s competitive season.

This final of the 3+ singles plate competition had been delayed by three weeks due to a holiday and then an injury to Henderson’s opponent Phil Johnson.

The match saw good close completive play with prolonged contests at most hoops. Henderson won the first game 7-4 but was then pegged back by Johnson who grew in confidence as the match went on and he took a 6-4 lead, which Henderson got back to 6-6 to take the game to the deciding 13th hoop.

Johnson squandered his first approach advantage with two over-hit strokes but Henderson’s resurgence also faltered and he also played to two poor positions, short of the target. Johnson then hit a fine tight angled hoop shot to nestle in the hoop jaws and Henderson’s previously poor position instantly became ideal with a hoop clearance of his own.

Henderson didn’t catch it

quite right though and the clearance only sent Johnson about eight feet, rather than to the safety of seven yards to the boundary; Johnson coolly made the score to win the second game 7-6, taking the final to a deciding third game.

By now the match had been in progress for two-and-a-half hours and there was less than an hour’s daylight left, so after a brief adjournment, the action re-commenced and Henderson streaked into a 3-1 lead before taking both middle hops in quick-time to establish a commanding 5-1 score line.

Johnson was by no means done and a series of long clearances delivered him hope but Henderson led 6-3. Henderson then won the final point to secure the game 7-3 and the match 2-1.