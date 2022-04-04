Third win of year for Carol

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
CAVERSHAM’S Carol Jamieson has won her third off-season invitational croquet tournament of the year at Wycombe.
The GC Advantage rules final was a family affair, Carol coming out on top 7-6 after a 90-minute battle with her husband, Brian.
Caversham completed a clean sweep of wins at Wycombe when another of their members, David Dibben, won a level-play 6+ event at the Hazlemere-based club.
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING'S bowling green is to be used by the
POLL: Have your say