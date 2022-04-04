Monday, 04 April 2022

Third win of year for Carol

CAVERSHAM’S Carol Jamieson has won her third off-season invitational croquet tournament of the year at Wycombe.

The GC Advantage rules final was a family affair, Carol coming out on top 7-6 after a 90-minute battle with her husband, Brian.

Caversham completed a clean sweep of wins at Wycombe when another of their members, David Dibben, won a level-play 6+ event at the Hazlemere-based club.

