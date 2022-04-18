Progress for Hobby

It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
Monday, 18 April 2022
GARETH Hobby won the Caversham heat of the Charity One-Ball Championship on Saturday.
After winning all five of his round-robin handicap matches, Hobby pipped Carol Jamieson 13-12 in a thrilling final.
Hobby now goes through to represent his club in the national final of the competition — supporting the mental health charity MIND — in Surbiton on May 8.
18 April 2022
