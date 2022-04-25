Walter in fine form

HIGH WYCOME got the better of Phyllis Court last week to knock the Henley side out of the National Inter-Club Championship.

Ian Norris had put Phyllis Court ahead with a win against Geoff Johnson while Helena Fensome was unfortunate to lose her morning rubber at the last hoop of a deciding game with Paul Gunn.

The doubles encounter between the two top players from each side — Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring for Phyllis Court and their former player Raouf Allim with Ian Shore of High Wycombe — was suspended at 1-1 after two close 5-7, 7-5 games.

The four afternoon head-to-head matches saw three of the four going to third deciding games.

High Wycombe got in front when Johnson beat Fensome and then Gunn came back from a first game loss to defeat Norris, leaving Phyllis Court needing both the reaming singles rubbers to tie the match.

Both Roberts and Goldring came back from first game losses against Allim and Shore respectively but neither could maintain the momentum and lost, giving High Wycombe a 5.5-1.5 win.

Phyllis Court’s first day-tournament of the season, the 10+ singles, was won by Jim Walter. Walter beat Carl Billson 7-5 in the final to become the first recipient of the Green Ball Trophy. Ruth Raunkiaer finished third in her first tournament.