Monday, 16 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Substitutes win helps secure share of spoils

Substitutes win helps secure share of spoils

CAVERSHAM fought back from behind twice to snatch a 2-2 draw with Oxford University in their opening SCF AC fixture of the season in the Parks on Sunday.

Late substitute Carol Jamieson — replacing an unwell team-mate — won her match and then Charles Briggs snatched a single-point victory after ‘time’ had been called.

On Thursday croquet history was made when a match in the GC One Court League, playing to the Advantage format, went to a third extra hoop.

Pam Briggs eventually prevailed over Anne Small at the 15th hoop. But it was only consolation for Caversham C’s Briggs and her partner Jane Probitts as they went down 4-1 to the Caversham B pairing of Anne and Carol Jamieson.

Caversham’s Charity One-Ball champion Gareth Hobby won five of his six matches in the tournament’s national final at Surbiton but lost to the eventual overall winner, James Galpin, of Nailsea.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Caversham will be staging an Open Day at their Albert Road lawn (1pm to 4pm) when prospective new members will be welcome.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33