Monday, 23 May 2022

Shield win for Pegrum

Shield win for Pegrum

CAVERSHAM’S Chris Pegrum won the Wessex Shield at the Winchester and Littleton clubs last weekend.

Pegrum won all his first five scheduled games in the annual AC handicap event involving some of the best players in the southern region.

Although he was forced to forfeit his last game by a self-imposed time constraint, Pegrum’s nearest opponent couldn’t match his five wins. As a result of his victories his handicap has been cut to eight.

Meanwhile on Wednesday of last week, David Dibben and Tim Small helped Caversham to a 5-0 win at Basingstoke Cavaliers in the Southern Croquet Federation’s One Court Clubs’ League.

