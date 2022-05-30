Lilley and Iyer wrap up victory

PHYLLIS Court returned to national inter-club action with a bang last week with a resounding first round victory against Ashby form Leicestershire in the second tier Murphy Shield competition.

Dianne Browne put the first point on the board for Phyllis Court, winning 7-4, 7-6, whilst Russell Robinson prevailed 7-2, 7-4.

The doubles rubber saw Rick Lilley and Raghu Iyer held at 1-1 with the decider held back to be played only if the fixture depended on that result, as Phyllis Court enjoyed lunch 2-0 up.

Browne wasted no time in defeating her second opponent 7-4, 7-3, and Phyllis Court’s victory was secured by mid-afternoon when Robinson recovered from a initial slip to win 5-7, 7-2, 7-1.

Lilley took a while to win his afternoon match 7-5, 4-7, 7-5, and captain Iyer rounded off a fine team performance with a last hoop score to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6.

Phyllis Court won the tie 6.5-0,5, and will face Watford away on June 6.

In regional action, Phyllis Court B beat Blewbury B 7-1 while Phyllis Court C had Colin Morgan to thank for his final hoop win to ceide a 9-7 win against Harwell. Elsewhere, Phyllis Court D defeated Blewbury D 11-5.

Trevor Day picked up his second tournament win of the season last week when he won the Phyllis Court internal Advantage GC event, which culminated in a close 7-5 final against Gillian Symons.

Day had preceded this with an inaugural victory in the club’s heat of the National Charity One Ball competition, only to be eclipsed at the national final at Surbiton by clubmate Patricia Mulcahy who finished joint second place overall.

The competition enjoyed another record-breaking year, with almost 600 players competing in 47 heats and raising more than £8,000 raised for MIND, the mental health charity.