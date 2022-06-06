Roundheads defeated

CAVERSHAM B stretched their lead at the top of the SCF One Court Clubs’ Handicap League with a 4-1 victory against Basingstoke Roundheads on Thursday of last week.

The Caversham pairing of Tim Small and David Dibben proved too strong for the Roundheads’ husband-and-wife team of Ken and Maureen Lennon, playing under the advantage scoring system.

Sandra Clee and Bill Hatchett won both their doubles matches but could not prevent Caversham’s T&F group players going down 5-2 at Harwell in a GC friendly.