Monday, 06 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Roundheads defeated

CAVERSHAM B stretched their lead at the top of the SCF One Court Clubs’ Handicap League with a 4-1 victory against Basingstoke Roundheads on Thursday of last week.

The Caversham pairing of Tim Small and David Dibben proved too strong for the Roundheads’ husband-and-wife team of Ken and Maureen Lennon, playing under the advantage scoring system.

Sandra Clee and Bill Hatchett won both their doubles matches but could not prevent Caversham’s T&F group players going down 5-2 at Harwell in a GC friendly.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33