Coates hits ground running at Blewbury

PHYLLIS Court A dominated their opening fixture of their Open League season at a windswept and bitterly cold Blewbury last week as they ran out 7-1 winners.

Robin Coates came into the Phyllis Court team at number four and wasted no time in thrashing the hosts John Garnet 7-2, 7-1, and both Chris Roberts and Ian Norris followed on in similarly quick style to dispatch Peter Allan and Joe King respectively.

Roger Goldring dropped a game to Steve Fisher but won the rubber 2-1 to give Phyllis Court a commanding 4-0 lead at lunch.

The hosts’ hopes for a revival were ended when Roberts and Norris beat King and Allan, Coates saw off Fisher in straight games while Goldring lost 2-1 to Garnet.

From Thursday last week, Phyllis Court’s Chris Roberts and Helena Fensome played in the Golf Croquet European Championships at Budleigh Salterton in Devon.

They were joined by club mate Frances Colman who was the official referee at this prestigious annual tournament.

Roberts (representing Wales) and Fensome (Finland) both won two of their three ‘best of three games’ matches.

Roberts defeated England’s Stuart Smith in straight games while Fensome recovered to win twice after a heavy first match defeat to Wales captain Ian Burridge.

On the second day, Roberts won three of his four matches to successfully qualify for the championship knock-out, finishing one place higher in his block than seeded.

Roberts was at his best in his second match of the day when he took former world champion Stephen Mulliner to a deciding third game before going down 6-7, 7-5, 7-3.

Fensome couldn’t repeat her good first day performance lost all four of her matches, putting her into the consolation plate event.

On day three Roberts got the middle game off the English open champion Aston Wade with a boundary hoop run at 13, but was hit all over the park in the other two games as the 21 year-old hit top form. Centre-ball clearances from the length of the court were common place in an almost flawless display.

Roberts then faced Anders Alveraz-Sala (Spain) in a re-match of their day one encounter, and with the same 2-0 result to the Iberian.

Fensome bounced back with three single game wins in the plate event, to win her block of four

impressively and then played a close 19-point game in the knock-out but lost 10-6 to Trond Jansen (Norway).

On Sunday Roberts got the better of Stuart M Smith for a second time, albeit a closer run fair this time 7-6. 3-7, 7-5, and even closer still was his 13/14th place play-off against Spain’s Nico Denizot.

The pair fought out a marathon match which was the last of the whole Championship to conclude, with our man going down 7-5, 6-7, 6-7.

Fensome completed the tournament with two more wins in the 21/24th position bracket, beating Daniel Larsson (Sweden) 10-8 and Daniel Studerus (Switzerland) 10-9 to take the 21st position.