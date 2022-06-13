Jones and Mulcahy secure top finishes twice in week

ANDY Jones and Patricia Mulcahy battled out a dramatic 7-6 last hoop tournament final twice in the same week — both at home and on the road.

Firstly, Jones won the National C-Level (7+) Series tournament at Wrest Park (near Bedford), which was his first Croquet Association (CA) fixtures calendar victory, but it was Mulcahy's presence in that tight final that was a feather in Phyllis Court's cap as the Henley club recorded a one-two.

Jones established a strong lead and was 6-2 up before Mulcahy showed character to come back at him and force the last hoop drama.

Jones' victory qualifies him for the end of season C-Level Series national final and Mulcahy’s six series points reward as runner-up, sees her strongly positioned to join him.

On Friday Mulcahy and Jones saw the tables turned at the Phyllis Court 8+ Singles day-tournament when Mulcahy completed the final game with another come-back and was successfully this time around.

Jones squandered a first approach advantage when he landed short at hoop 13 and Mulcahy turned the screw with two well-executed centre-ball clearances at the end of a long well-contested tournament.

Jones tried to change the dynamic of the clearing contest with a blocking attempt but failed to cover Mulcahy’s hoop shot and she scored the crucial hoop from four feet for her first tournament win and the Black Ball trophy,

Madeleine Probert and Wendy Klingon finished third and fourth respectively.

These top four qualify for the CA’s end of season Grass Roots competition final at Watford.

Phyllis Court chairman Chris Roberts teamed up with former member Raouf Allim (now at High Wycombe) in an Oxfordshire team of six for the 108th Inter-Counties Association Croquet Championship at Southwick, near Brighton, last week.

Oxfordshire got on the virtual podium in a creditable third position in the 11 team first division and were the only county to record a match win against the eventual winners Surrey.

Roberts then played in the first two of the four-day counties only competition and, at the weekend, headed-off to the Wrest Park Golf Croquet Championship Series tournament accompanied by another former Phyllis Court player David Hopkins, visiting from South Africa.

Roberts got to the Wrest Park final for the third year in a row but, in a repeat of the 2021 final, came up against Nick Archer, and despite Roberts having beaten him the Saturday block game, Archer centre ball clearances were spot on in the final and he won 7-6, 7-4.

As a finalist, Roberts booked his place in the prestigious end of season English national singles championship.