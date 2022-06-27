Young wins crown

PHYLLIS Court’s Frances Colman was centre stage as the Championship Referee in charge of the England v Spain test match at the Hurlingham Club at Putney, last weekend, which ended in an historic first win for the visitors.

Presented to the players and spectators at the pre- and post-match ceremonies and official match dinner, Colman has established herself as a top referee for international and domestic golf croquet events.

Phyllis Court’s Roberts was also on duty at the match as the first day commentator for the on-line streaming service that was followed avidly by non-traveling Spaniards and croquet enthusiast as far away as Massachusetts, Aukland and Adelade.

Roberts then travelled 10 minutes down the road to play in the Roehampton Open tournament, and was in good form to win the event.

Back at Phyllis Court, there will be a new name to engrave on the Club’s Yellow Ball Trophy, for the 80+ veterans tournament, as Mike Fensome, the favourite and winner for the last three years lost 7-6 to David Young. Young was making his debut in this event, having only just met the age criterion.

On the teams front, Phyllis Court’s Association Croquet team drew 2-2 with Caversham last week, and it was a similar tale for Phyllis Court D who drew 8-8 with High Wycombe Kites.

Top honours went to Phyllis Court C who recorded a 10-6 win against Winchester side Littleton.