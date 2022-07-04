Shock win for Roberts at the British Open

PHYLLIS Court’s Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring played in the British Open at Southwick, near Brighton, last week, in the company of the strongest field ever assembled for the event as the top players in the country geared up for the World Championships next month.

Phyllis Court player Frances Colman was again officiating as the tournament referee and was called on in turn to judge strokes by all three of the participating world champions.

Roberts got off to a good start with an against the odds match win over 19-year-old England international Euan Burridge.

Thereafter results went with the seedings with Roberts picking off those below him and getting the odd game in match defeats to those ranked higher.

Bottom seed Goldring picked up a rewarding game win in the penultimate round of block games.

In the final round, that would decide if Roberts would make the half-way cut, the Henley player needed to beat England international Richard Bilton to avoid meeting the same player in a play-off. Roberts took only the middle game of three and a poor stroke selection at hoop nine in the play-off sealed his fate. He and Goldring were back on good form in the consolation plate event where Goldring reached the semi-finals and Roberts was runner-up, both losing to Tim Jolliffe of Taunton.

Two Phyllis Court teams were also in action last week and it was the debutants that took the limelight in both matches.

On Wednesday, Phyllis Court D fielded two debutants in Paul Franklin and Ian Forster for their away match at Eynsham, winning three and one games respectively as the side won 10-6.

On Friday, another debutante Carol Huntington also contributed three game wins for Phyllis Court C in their 9-7 win against visitors Caversham.

Huntington only started playing serious croquet this season, yet was calmness personified when faced with a fixture deciding last hoop stroke that sealed the home side’s victory.

Both Phyllis Court teams are unbeaten in the Southern Croquet Federation Advantage League this season.