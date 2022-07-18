Colman and Roberts shine in England loss

PHYLLIS Court’s Frances Colman and Chris Roberts played for the English Croquet Association (CA) representative team in a match against the CA of Ireland at Carrickmines, near Dublin, last weekend.

The Henley pair began well, winning a double game as partners by a large margin, but the other two doubles games were won convincingly by the Irish hosts.

Roberts added another doubles win, this time with Watford’s Jonathan Lamberton as his partner, in a game that required a score by Roberts in the last nerve-wracking turn of the timed encounter, to sneak a single point victory.

The last round of first day games brought singles play into the fixture and again Colman and Roberts were the only members of the English side to win, as elsewhere Irish successes threatened to take the fixture result out of the visitors’ reach.

Colman’s win against Geraldine O’Rourke was another that involved last turn drama when she coolly returned to the court in a golden hoop (first to score) scenario, to win by a single point after two-and-a-half hours’ play.

Roberts had finished his singles in little more than an hour, seeing-off the Irish captain Nathaniel Healey by a large score, but with the other four English players all failing to deliver anything to the team tally, the Irish held a strong 8-5 lead overnight.

On Sunday morning, Roberts recorded a third doubles victory, this time partnering Brian Shorney from Herefordshire, but the Irish still stretched out their lead to 10-6 and had one hand on the McSweeney Trophy that has been competed for annually by the two croquet associations for the last 30 years.

Hope still burned for the English team, who still had a mathematical chance of overall victory but needed to win five of the remaining six last round singles games.

Undefeated Roberts was skilfully kept out of the game in the match-up of the number ones by Sandy Grieg and when he did get in, an uncharacteristic error with a simple hoop run sealed his fate.

Victory for the Irish was secured shortly afterwards and all eyes eventually fell on Colman’s last to finish game with Robert Miller.

Colman drew on her now extensive match play experience as Miller whittled away her large lead in an exciting last phase.

Colman was in play when time was called and having scored an additional three hoops in that turn, she declined to risk taking on another, and instead favoured taking safety positions, from which Miller had no chance for his own last-turn heroics.

Colman ended the fixture as the only English team player to win both her singles games, and she and Roberts collectively contributed five points to the English tally in the 14–7 defeat.