Jamieson’s handicap cut after winning run

CAROL JAMIESON was the hero of two league wins for Caversham at the weekend — in the two different codes of croquet.

At Eynsham on Saturday she clinched a narrow victory in the last game to finish to give Caversham a 3-1 win against the combined Eynsham-Harwell team in the AC Handicap League.

She followed that up on Monday by winning all four of her games, helping her team to a resounding 12-4 win at Harwell in the GC Advantage League.

Afterwards Jamieson’s handicap was cut to eight and her team-mate Tim Small, who won three of his games, to seven.