Shield holders slip to Somerset defeat

PHYLLIS COURT struggled to cope with one of the most sloping grounds in England and ended up frustrated to have lost their hold on the national GC Federations Shield competition title, when they lost to Dowlish Wake last weekend.

The markedly different lines of play that were required to cope with the topography of the land, were worlds away from the precision play that the Henley side are used to on their flat home turf and likewise at most other clubs around the country.

However, this was knock-out cup croquet and home advantage was there to be exploited, and the hosts played their known conditions much the better.

Phyllis Court was not helped by injury and a non-availability withdrawals in the fortnight leading up to the match but took the opportunity to give cup debuts to the promising Ruth Raunkiaer and the inform Andy Jones.

The pair gave the visitor’s team a more balanced feel as necessity forced the abandonment of the previous policy of selecting all low handicapped players and having to concede a large number of handicaps play extra turns in every game. Raunkiaer (handicap 11) earned all the plaudits as she won the morning doubles partnering Jones and then her afternoon singles too.

Chris Roberts conceded eight extra turns, his morning host disappointed to lose at the last hoop in the deciding game of three, whilst Raghu Iyer was beaten in straight games.

Dowlish Wake led the fixture 2-1 at the lunch interval and with four head-to-head rubbers to come, all outcomes were possible but when Iyer lost again it left Phyllis Court needing to win all the remaining matches.

Raunkiaer’s afternoon match win gave her side hope and both Jones and Roberts took their matches to deciding games.

Jones played level with his opponent in a long match and Roberts, conceding seven extra turns each game, saw his match last even longer.

When Jones was narrowly beaten, the overall fixture was lost and Roberts, mid-way through his own deciding game agreed to ‘half’, what by then had become, a dead rubber, for a 4.5-2.5 to Dowlish Wake.

Elsewhere, on Saturday morning Phyllis Court C, hitherto undefeated in the SCF Handicap League, lost out 10-6 to Blewbury D.

This was a roller-coaster style match as the end of each round match score indicates — 2-2, 3-5, 6-6 — before Blewbury won all four games to run away with the result.

Phyllis Court’s Colin Morgan won three games out of four.

Phyllis Court had to look back to last Friday for some team success, and this came from their Association Croquet team who defeated Hurlingham Club 4-2 in an all-day match.

Frances Colman and Chris Roberts won their doubles game in the morning and Roberts was joined by Raghu Iyer and Kevin Ward, the latter playing his first ever full AC game, in afternoon victories.

• PAM BRIGGS scored three wins on her GC Advantage League debut to help Caversham to an 8-8 draw at Littleton on Friday.

The result kept alive Caversham hopes of capturing the league title.

Anne Small’s second win of the day salvaged a share of the points in the final match to finish. Her husband, Tim, also won three of his four matches.