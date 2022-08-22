Phyllis Court sides secure league crowns

VICTORIES in the last matches of the regular season brought divisional titles to Phyllis Court teams in the Southern Croquet Federation Advantage League last week.

Phyllis Court C won the Central Division while the D team won the North Division and the pair will contest for the overall league crown with Ryde D who secured the South Division last week.

The C team scored a thumping 13-3 win over Winchester B last Wednesday.

Team members Michael Christmas, Colin Morgan and Carol Huntington all contributed three wins and one loss while captain Andy Jones was undefeated in his four games as he reduced his handicap down to five for the first time.

Patricia Mulcahy’s Phyllis Court D team won their North Division title on Friday but were made to work rather harder by visitors Wingrave.

This was a close match throughout with round-by round score lines of 3-1, 3-3, 6-5 and 9-7, culminating in the winning hoop aptly being run by Mulcahy, who along with team debutant Carl Billson, each contributed three match wins to the fixture-winning tally.

The SCF Advantage League was split into three divisions for the first time this season, due to growing participation, and in an innovative solution to resolve the overall league title the three winners were ordered by playing record, which saw Phyllis Court C come out top, with the reward of a bye and host the league final in Henley.

Phyllis Court D had the second-best record and so will have home advantage against Ryde D in the single semi-final play-off for the final berth.

Meanwhile Phyllis Court B scored unexpected win over their Ryde counterparts on Monday.

Their 7-1 victory was achieved with surprising ease against a visiting side that were stronger, by handicap grade, on paper. However, this could not be replicated on grass and Phyllis Court B scored a convincing result that was never in doubt.

The hosts’ Dianne Browne, Michael Christmas and team debutants, Andy Jones and Jeff Smith all won the opening games of their morning best of three matches and followed those up with straight game victories in those rubbers for a 4-0 lunchtime lead.

With all the momentum, Phyllis Court B pressed home the advantage in the afternoon session and soon enough, Christmas’s second match win secured the fixture win before 3pm.

Ryde salvaged some pride when Richard Hutching beat Smith, but 2-1 victories to Browne and Jones emphasised the dominance that Browne’s side had displayed all day.

Christmas and Jones both reduced their handicaps down to four for the first time and in the latter’s case this is even more impressive being his sixth handicap reduction of the year and the second win in a week.

• TWO Caversham players — Charles Briggs and Brian Jamieson — have qualified for the final of the All-England golf croquet championship.

Both won through from Sunday’s area final in Bath and will now challenge for the title at Wrest Park, Beds, on September 19 and 11.

Jamieson, who was representing Blewbury on the day, won all four of his matches at Bath to finish as the top qualifier.

Back at Caversham, Pam Briggs and Stella Kendall won this season’s GC doubles cup with a 4-7, 7-6, 7-6 victory against Gareth Hobby and Jane Probitts.