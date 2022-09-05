On-form Lilley hits purple patch at perfect moment

It was a case of so near yet so far for Phyllis Court Club’s Chris Roberts and Rick Lilley last weekend at the Croquet Association Selectors’ Eights.

Roberts finished a creditable third in the Second Eight at Budleigh Salterton and Lilley went one better with the runner-up spot in his first appearance in the Third Eight at Eastbourne.

As is the nature of these three-day selection events, the eight players are always very closely matched on ability and the “best of three games” matches format is the biggest annual test of consistency outside the British Open.

Roberts won four of his seven matches to finish third in the block stage, so faced second placed Lionel Tibble in the semi-finals, with the confidence of an earlier block win over the vastly experienced Northampton player.

He took the first game 7-4 but was always chasing the second and third which both went to the last hoop where Roberts had a straightforward clearance to send Tibble’s ball to the corner, but a half-ball contact took it to the mid-boundary only and Tibble played an excellent match-winning stroke to score from seven yards.

Roberts recovered from the disappointment to beat Tim Jolliffe to third place and will see his national ranking improve as a result of the reasonably successful weekend.

Meanwhile, further along the South coast, Lilley did fabulously on his Eights debut, contesting the third tier Suzanne Roberts Memorial Trophy at Compton CC.

He also won four of his block matches, including being the only one to take a match off the top seed Don Beck, and then showed great character and belief to come though the tightest of semi-finals to beat Paul Gunn 7-5, 6-7, 7-6.

Lilley then faced the fast-improving 16-year-old Sam Cuthbert, who has future “star player” written all over him, and for the second time in the short history of the event, it was a teenager who took the title beating Lilley 4-7, 4-7.

Lilley has hit a purple patch of form right on time and should be very proud of this achievement.

This all happened on the back of some unexpected success back at Phyllis Court last week when Lilley won the club’s internal Association Croquet handicap event undefeated, to lift the Caversham Plate at his first attempt following his elevation from the junior event last season.

Playing off a reduced handicap of 16, Lilley was too good for Richard Peperell (2.5), Raghu Iyer (10), Chris Roberts (-0.5) and then met Roger Goldring (18), who was also undefeated, in the final round in a de-facto final, which he won by two points on time.

This will give Lilley good confidence as he heads to Corfu for the Greek Championship in four weeks’ time along with six other Phyllis Court players, including the winner and runner-up of the Phyllis Court junior event which ran in parallel last week with Kevin Ward earning the Zia Sterling Cup over Patricia Mulcahy.

This week, two Phyllis Court teams are in Southern Croquet Federation League action, with Phyllis Court “A” giving a first team debut to Andy Jones for the away trip to Ryde on the Isle of Wight, rewarding his remarkable improvement this season.

Phyllis Court “B” are also in action at home, with Russell Robinson and Allan Henderson returning to the side to face East Dorset “B”.