Probitts is new champ after convincing win

Caversham Croquet Club’s has held its cup final and end-of-season presentations.

Jane Probitts is Caversham’s new GC champion. She took the title on Thursday with a convincing 7-5, 7-4 win over last year’s champion, David Dibben.

Playing off +14, Jane used her extra shots wisely to shut out her +5 opponent in their best-of-three final.

David’s consolation was to be a member of the Caversham side which on Saturday received their trophy for winning the SCF One Court Clubs’ League for the fifth year in a row.

Caversham’s club secretary John Wakeford has received a Croquet Association diploma for “outstanding service” to the sport.

Jane, who lives in Henley, is also a member of the Phyllis Court club.

