Upper Thames gain success at World Masters Regatta

PHYLLIS COURT’S Roger Goldring returned to form in spectacular fashion last weekend to retain his National All England Handicap Champions title, creating history as the first player ever to successfully defend that crown.

Goldring started the 14-player ‘all play all’ event well with six wins out of seven games at the end of the first day, trailing Watford’s undefeated Jason Carley.

However, two losses in his opening two games on Sunday morning seemed to have put paid to his chances, until similar slips by Carley and other rivals, brought the Phyllis Court player back into the tournament when he recorded three close 7-6 wins in a row.

The title hinged on the last round with up to four players in with a shout.

Golding held his nerve going to the 13th hoop yet again to prevail over Ryde’s Ron Gould with another 7-6 result.

Goldring’s second win keeps the All England Handicap trophy at Phyllis Court for the third successive year after Robin Coates first won it in 2020.

For this year’s final, Goldring’s first place with 10 wins headed a quartet of Phyllis Court players who finished seventh and ninth — Rick Lilley ( seven wins), Carol Wadsworth and Michael Christmas (both six wins). Elsewhere, Caversham’s Charles Briggs finished fifth with eight wins.

Back on home turf, Phyllis Court A bounced back from two back to back defeats in the last fortnight, to defeat Winchester A 5-3 with a solid performance that brought a hard-fought victory last week.

Chris Roberts came from 1-4 down in his first game to defeat Ian Harrison 7-5 and then led all the way for a comfortable 7-4 second win to take the first rubber. There was more success when Ian Norris also had to come from behind to beat the visitors’ Nigel Hind 6-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Goldring surprisingly lost to Winchester's Jan Johnston 5-7, 7-2, 5-7 and the hosts’ number four Helena Fensome lost her morning match to Roger Barnacle 7-4, 6-7, 6-7, giving the team match a 2-2 halftime score line.

In the afternoon, there were straight game wins for Goldring and Fensome, 7-2, 7-5 against Barnacle and 7-4, 7-4 against Johnston respectively before Roberts eventually prevailed after losing his first game to Hind and came back to win comfortably 4-7, 7-3, 7-1, before Harrison salvaged a consolation win for Winchester against Norris, 2-7, 7-2, 2-7.

There was more success for Phyllis Court on the teams front last week when a series of fragmented game results for their Association Croquet side combined with match wins against Blewbury and High Wycombe to leave Raghu Iyer’s team on the brink of their league title.

Back with golf croquet, Phyllis Court’s annual match between teams representing the croquet club and bridge group went the way of the former for the fifth year running, when they overcame the latter’s slim morning bridge advantage with a convincing croquet win in the afternoon.

Elsewhere Liz Smith and Roberts were undefeated in winning Phyllis Court’s restricted doubles day tournament on Monday. Smith (14) and Roberts (-2) were taken to 7-6 in one of their five block games by Dianne Browne and Gillian Symons and then met the same pair in the final, winning 7-3 to claim the Stella Cave and Josephine Wolfe Salvers.

• CAVERSHAM’S competitive season ended on Wednesday with their C team scoring a 4-1 win against Dogmersfield in the SCF One Court Clubs GC League.

Pam Briggs and Jane Probitts won both their singles games after the pairing had dropped the opening doubles to the Hampshire side.

After the match Briggs’s handicap was cut to nine and Probitts’ to 11.

This fixture was rescheduled after the August heatwave forced a “danger to health” abandonment. Just four weeks later the weather again intervened, a rainstorm forcing a temporary hold-up.

On the previous day Caversham sent a nine-strong team to High Wycombe for a GC friendly and came away 11-5 winners, the pairings of Liz Walker with David Dibben and Tim Small with Jane Probitts both winning all four of their matches.