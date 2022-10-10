Von Schmieder regains Phyllis Court singles title for eighth time

CHARLIE von Schmieder regained the Phyllis Court Club singles champion’s crown in an exciting match with Chris Roberts last weekend that provided a fitting end to the Henley club’s finals day.

Von Schmieder’s preparation had been very limited, having played very little croquet all year, which contrasted with that of Roberts who had his busiest season yet, competing in 230 international ranking games which was the most of any player in the world this year.

If that made Roberts the favourite, nobody told von Schmeider whose precise positioning at the first hoop in game one allowed him to score strongly and land right in front of hoop two to establish a fast 2-0 margin, and he kept that throughout the game to win 7-5.

Game two was a reverse of the first with Roberts freezing out his opponent to win 7-5, to take the match to a third and deciding game.

There was more inter-play at the first hoop before von Schmieder eventually scored, but this time, Roberts was able to trade the first four hoops as the contest built to the two centre hoops that are so often pivotal. Roberts made it 2-2 at hoop four giving von Schmieder first stroke to hoop five, which at just seven yards away usually sees the second player at this level, take position with their first ball, and trust their aim with their second ball to clear the opponent’s scoring opportunity. This was the trailing player’s best opportunity to take the lead and Roberts executed the chance well with a strong centre ball clearance sending von Schmieder to the far-off boundary. Roberts’ scoring stroke for a 3-2 lead ran the hoop and well enough to command hoop six as well, forcing von Schmieder to shoot from distance with the best stroke of the match.

Not only did the stroke score, but if landed fortunately right in front of his other ball with both in-line for hoop seven. At 3-3, but the advantage with Roberts’s first stoke which that he positioned well, von Schmeider had to try something.

He promoted his hoop six scoring ball with a deft stroke that pushed it to an inch-perfect position seven yards away.

Roberts missed his clearance from 10 yards and von Schmieder scored to retake the lead with a good passage of play. Thereafter Roberts was chasing the game, and as the opportunities came and went he was forced into ever greater risk taking and steady von Schmieder eventually pulled away to win 7-4.

Von Schmieder has now won the Phyllis Court Club championship for a record eight times since his first in 2007, extending his all-time lead over four-time winner Roberts.

Finals day also saw the concluding matches of five other competitions including the morning open doubles championship final which again featured von Schmieder, who along with partner Colin Morgan, were attempting to react their 2016 success, this time against Helena and Mike Fensome.

The Fensomes won a close first game 7-6 but then were beaten comfortably in the second as von Schmieder and Morgan looked to have all the momentum going into the decider.

However, the Fensomes established a good lead, and despite a spirited comeback from their opponents, controlled the third game to win 7-4, giving Helena a fourth doubles title with her third different partner.

Alongside that match was the final of the three-plus doubles which brought Dianne Browne and Russell Robinson to face Raghu Iyer and Hugh Crook. Iyer and Crook won the first game

7-6.

Browne and Robinson recovered to win the second game 7-5 and then controlled the decider from the start to wrap up the match 7-2, meaning that Browne retained her doubles title from the last time the competition was played pre-covid in 2019.

Two other singles competitions also concluded with victories for players who have enjoyed improvement this season.

In seven-plus singles, Jeff Smith had a 7-2, 7-5 win against Colin Hall while in the 10-plus singles, Andy Jones defeated Christine Searle 7-3, 7-2.