Mulcahy secures handicap doubles title at Greek open

PATRICIA Mulcahy won the handicap doubles at the annual Greek Open Association Croquet Championship, headlining a successful tournament for the seven-strong Phyllis Court playing contingent at the Croquet Club of Corfu last week.

Although being severely disrupted by rain, the doubles event culminated in a delayed final between the two undefeated pairings with Phyllis Court represented in both. Mulcahy and clubmate Kevin Ward were partnered by world number 25 Duncan Reeve and second singles seed David Warhurst respectivly, both formally High Wycombe members.

Mulcahy and Reeve were first to qualify for the final with three quick fire wins whilst the rain, that eventually cut short the doubles event, delayed Ward and Warhurst joining them until they finally got past Bowdon’s Liz Taylor-Webb and another Phyllis Court member Richard Peperell.

The tournament was co-managed by Phyllis Court pair Frances Colman and Chris Roberts and their inventive re-scheduling of the main singles and consolation events eventually worked round the changing weather until the more typical of Corfu uninterrupted sunshine returned. The doubles final was played on the penultimate day of tournament and was a close affair with Mulcahy and Reeve having only a one bisque (extra turn) handicap leveller.

Senior players Reeve and Warhurst marshalled their junior partners with expertise and the scores remained close until Reeve spotted a crucial tactical opening that allowed Mulcahy and him to establish and maintain a

scorebaord advantage until ‘time’. Colman had to withdraw through injury from the main singles event before its start, but she kept the other 22 players in management check as Roberts, Raghu Iyer and Rick Lilley all progressed to the second round with comfortable victories.

Ward won through to the second round via the ‘second chance’ repechage route while Peperell did the same after a close +2 win on time against Mulcahy. The second round was disappointing for the remaining Phyllis Court quintet with increasingly narrow eliminations for Peperell (by 16 to eventual champion Reeve), Iyer and Lilley (by four to Sara and Ian Anderson of Woking respectively), Ward (by three to finalist Andrew Killick from Middlesbrough), and Roberts (by one to Warhurst).

All played on in the 14-point consolation event where Roberts won eight out of 12 to finish runner-up behind Fylde’s Betty Bates.

Back at Phyllis Court, Allan Henderson will be a new name on the Tighe Cup after his victory in the delayed final of the internal 3+ golf croquet singles season-long competition last week.

Following the surprise early elimination of all the top seeds, the final saw ninth-seed Henderson pitched against sixth-seed Bill Pitkeathley, both with handicaps of five. The first game was closely fought before Henderson pulled away to win 7-4 and Pitkeathley was left to rue a number of missed clearances, upon which Henderson capitalised to secure the second game 7-1 just before rain closed in.

Henderson won the club’s 7+ competition last year and this victory at the 3+ level charts his steady skills improvement that is all the more impressive as it was achieved with the distinction of winning all four of his matches without dropping a game.