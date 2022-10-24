Robinson wins plate trophy

PHYLLIS Court’s AC team have finally been confirmed as the Southern Federation’s Handicap League northern division winners following protracted decision making by the league manager about a half-completed summer fixture.

Phyllis Court got the decision which decided the title and now have a deciding final to play at East Dorset who won the corresponding southern division title.

On rotation, the match is due to be played at the home of the southern winner and so the Phyllis Court team face a journey to Poole in the next couple of weeks, before the winter conditions take hold.

The prize for the winner is not only the SCF league title but a place in next season’s national Secretary’s Shield competition which brings together the handicap champion teams from all the regions.

Internally at Phyllis Court, the penultimate season-long competition, the consolation plate event for the three-plus singles was won last week by Russell Robinson, who was pushed all the way by Tony Peperell for a 6-7, 7-5, 7-4 win.