Mulcahy helps wrap up title

THE delayed final of the first Phyllis Court 10+ doubles season-long competition was eventually won last week by Patricia Mulcahy and Steve Morton who defeated Andy Jones and Ruth Raunkiaer.

Mulcahy and Jones have been friendly rivals all season during their travels around the country in the National C-Level Series and both have earned several automatic handicap reductions due to their achievements, as well as steady rises in their world and UK ranking positions.

Both qualified for, and played in, the C-level series national final in September where Jones had the better results and finished in a creditable third place.

At Phyllis Court, Jones had already secured the 10+ singles season-long competition title but Mulcahy had won the club’s 8+ singles day-tournament, so last week’s doubles had the extra spice being the pair’s last face-off of the season.

In last week’s match, an even first game turned on a well-executed plant shot by Mulcahy’s partner Morton at hoop nine. This won his side that hoop and, at the same time, the opportunity to take good position at hoop 10, putting opponents Jones and Raunkiaer firmly on the back foot, from where they were soon trailing 6-4 and lost the game two hoops later 7-5. In the second game, some uncharacteristic missed clearances by Jones and Raunkiaer gave Mulcahy and Morton an easier ride than had been expected and they wrapped up the match with a 7-3 victory.