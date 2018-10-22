Vann’s milestone finish

SACRED HEART lead the overall table after the first races in this year’s South Oxfordshire Primary Schools’ cross country race.

The 15th winter series saw 254 runners race around the fields and woods of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge school last Saturday.

There were some good performances and close races as St Mary’s School’s Elisa Vann became the event’s 10,000th finisher.

The first three places of each race were as follows: Year 1: boys — 1 Zephyr Gibbon, Trinity; 2 Alfie Minns, RAF Benson; 3 Alex Martin, Rupert House; girls — 1 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 2 Izzy Cole, Trinity; 3 Rebecca Hermsen, Crowmarsh Gifford. Year 2: boys — 1 Guy Rourke, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell; 2 Freddie Tomlinson, Woodcote; 3 Freddie Woodfin, Nettlebed; girls — 1 Daisy Choulson, Shiplake; 2 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 3 Coco Gregan, Shiplake. Year 3: boys — 1 Rafe N, Whitchurch; 2 Joshua Martin, Shiplake; 3 Ben Daley, Blewbury; girls — 1 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Isolde Garvin, Nettlebed; 3 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common. Year 4: boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Matthew Svendsen, Woodcote; 3 Ewan Shayler, Blewbury; girls — 1 Riona Street, Goring; 2 Allegra Wilson, Rupert House; 3 Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart. Year 5: boys — 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Luca McDonald, Emmer Green; 3 Aidan W, Whitchurch; girls — 1 Mille Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common; 3 Matilda Hanley, Shiplake. Year 6: boys — 1 Adam Harper, Woodcote; 2 Ben Hawley, Woodcote; 3 Mikey Peates, Woodcote; girls — 1 Alex M, Whitchurch; 2 Poppy Mc, Whitchurch; 3 Mia H, Whitchurch.