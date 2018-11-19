Whitchurch on the up

THE lead at the top of the South Oxon Primary Schools’ Winter Series has changed hands following the latest series of races that took place at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

Whitchurch lead the way with 69 points with Sacred Heart second on 65 and Trinity third on 59 out of the 12 schools competing.

The latest results are as follows: Year 1: boys’ — 1 Angus Piers Harvey, Woodcote; 2 Zephyr Gibbon, Trinity; 3 Joshua Barter, Whitchurch; girls’ — 1 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 2 Soraya Stender, Shiplake; 3 Eva Fallon, The Heights. Year 2: boys’ — 1 Guy Rourke, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell; 2 Edward Cary, Shiplake; 3 Freddie Tomlinson, Woodcote; girls’ — 1 Daisy Coulson, Shiplake; 2 Coco Wren, Shiplake; 3 Abi Peates, Woodcote. Year 3: boys’ — 1 Rafe Nelmes, Whitchurch; 2 Joshua Martin, Shiplake; 3 Liam Vance, Caversham; girls’ — 1 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common; 3 Isabella Stobie, Trinity. Year 4: boys’ — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Matthew Svendsen, Woodcote; 3 Ewan Shayler, Blewbury; girls’ — 1 Riona Street, Goring; Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart; 3 Emily Lewis, Goring. Year 5: boys’ — 1 Luca McDonald, Emmer Green; 2 Harrison Kent, Goring; 3 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; girls’ — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common; 3 Eve Hannigan, South Stoke. Year 6: boys’ — 1 Tommy Elson, Caversham; 2 Finlay Hannigan, Goring; 3 Adam Harper, Woodcote; girls’ — 1 Alex Mardan, Whitchurch; 2 Mia Hatt, Whitchurch; 3 Florence Schillizi, Whitchurch.