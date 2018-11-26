Monday, 26 November 2018

Turner sets new record

A NEW course record was set at the Henley parkrun last Saturday.

James Turner, who was taking part in the Henley 5km run for the first time, completed the course in 17 minutes, three seconds.

The Brighton and Hove Athletics Club athlete was one of 66 finishers in the 74th running of the Henley event. Turner’s time knocked eight seconds off the previous course record held by Ben Livesey which was set back in August this year.

The weekly free 5km run takes place at 40 Acre Path, off Tilebarn Close, at 9am every Saturday with a first-timers briefing at 8.45am

