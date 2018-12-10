Whitchurch primary retain title

WHITCHURCH Primary School have retained the South Oxon Primary School’s cross country title held at Maiden Erlegh Chilttern Edge School.

Last Saturday saw 240 youngsters competed in the final round of the series of races on a wet and muddy cross country course.

Sacred Heart finished the series in second place with Trinity third, Shiplake fourth and Rupert House fifth.

The top three places in the final rounds of races were as follows: Year 1 boys’ — 1 Angus Piers Harvey, Woodcote; 2 Zephyr Gibbon, Trinity; 3 Joshua Barter, Whitchurch; girls’ — 1 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 2 Soraya Stender, Shiplake; 3 Eva Fallon, The Heights. Year 2 boys’ — 1 Guy Rourke, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell; 2 Edward Cary, Shiplake; 3 Freddie Tomlinson, Woodcote; girls’ — 1 Daisy Coulson, Shiplake; 2 Coco Wren, Shiplake; 3 Abi Peates, Woodcote. Year 3 boys’ — 1 Joshua Martin, Shiplake; 2 Liam Vance, Caversham; 3 Rafe Nelmes, Whitchurch; girls’ — 1 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed; 2 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common; 3 Isolde Garvin, Nettlebed. Year 4 boys’ — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Ewan Shayler, Blewbury; 3 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake; girls’ — 1 Riona Street, Goring; 2 Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart; 3 Allegra Wilson, Rupert House. Year 5 boys’ — 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Harrison Kent, Goring; 3 Joshua Hatt, Sonning Common; girls’ — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Matilda Manley, Shiplake; 3 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common. Year 6 boys’ — 1 Adam Harper, Woodcote; 2 James Hilton, Whitchurch; 3 Ethan Day, Whitchurch; girls’ — Alex Mardan, Whitchurch; 2 Mia Hatt, Whitchurch; 3 Florence Schillizi, Whitchurch.