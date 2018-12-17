Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woolven helps GB take silver

Woolven helps GB take silver

MEDMENHAM athlete Pippa Woolven played a big part in the GB senior women’s cross country team winning a silver medal in Tilburg, Holland last weekend.

Having qualified for the team in the final sixth place following a good performance at the trials in Liverpool at the beginning of the month, Woolven , put in one of her best performances to date. The 25-year-old finished the race, run in muddy and difficult conditions, in ninth place overall and was the third GB athlete to finish.

Turkey’s Yasemin Can took gold for the third successive year while the Netherlands pipped Great Britain for the team title.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33