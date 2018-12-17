Woolven helps GB take silver

MEDMENHAM athlete Pippa Woolven played a big part in the GB senior women’s cross country team winning a silver medal in Tilburg, Holland last weekend.

Having qualified for the team in the final sixth place following a good performance at the trials in Liverpool at the beginning of the month, Woolven , put in one of her best performances to date. The 25-year-old finished the race, run in muddy and difficult conditions, in ninth place overall and was the third GB athlete to finish.

Turkey’s Yasemin Can took gold for the third successive year while the Netherlands pipped Great Britain for the team title.