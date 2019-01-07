Runner sets new record

A READING Athletics Club runner set two new records at Henley’s New Year’s Day parkrun on Tuesday.

Jessica Gibbon broke her previous Henley parkrun women’s course record by 41 seconds as she crossed the line in first place in a time of 18 minutes 41 seconds over the 5km course.

Gibbon also set a new age graded record for the two-lap course around 40 Acre Field of 82.22 per cent. The men’s record for the course remains at 17 minutes and three seconds set by James Turner in November last year.

Dan Lewington was runner-up on New Year’s Day with a time of 18 minutes 47 seconds in a run that was completed by 56 runners in which 11 posted personal best times. One of the runners who posted a personal best time was Jeannie Engela who has completed all 81 Henley parkruns since it began in July 2017.

The Saturday morning weekly run takes place each week at 9am with entry points to the start from Tilebarn Close or Valley Road into Tilebarn Lane.