Woolven sets pace

PIPPA Woolven stormed to victory in the Southern Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill, Hampstead last Saturday.

A tough, uncompromising, eight kilometre race run in muddy conditions with a long uphill start, saw 700 runners take part in the senior women’s event.

Medmenham athlete Woolven led from the start and finished more than a minute ahead of fellow GB athlete Iona Lake in a time of 26 minutes, 53 seconds with Naomi Taschimowitz finishing in third place.

Following her fourth place finish at the Simplyhealth Stirling International event recently, Woolven will be hoping to continue her impressive run of form when she competes in the British Championships in Leeds at the end of the month.

