Soles and Conway triumph

THE new Primary Schools cross country season got off to a good start in the grounds of Greys Court last Saturday.

With the sun beating down and a challenging course, 181 runners took part in the 12 races for boys and girls in years 1 to 6.

The results were as follows: Year 1 boys’ — 1 William Soles, Nettlebed; 2 Danny Gibbon, Trinity; 3 William Lamacraft, Shiplake. Year 1 girls’ — 1 Isabella Conway, Nettlebed; 2 Alice Barr, Rupert House; 3 Harriet Maclean, Trinity. Year 2 girls’ — 1 Isabelle Craven, Oratory; 2 Mabel Reed Ryan, Shiplake; 3 Jemima Judge, Rupert House. Year 3 boys’ — 1 Edward Carey, Shiplake; 2 Guy Rourke, Brightwell cum Sotwell; 3 Barney Lowe, Brightwell cum Sotwell. Year 3 girls’ — 1 Abbie Peates, Woodcote; 2 Cocowren Gregan, Shiplake; 3 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote. Year 4 boys’ — 1 Josh Martin, Shiplake; 2 Asher Gray, Oratory; 3 George Andrews, Goring. Year 4 girls’ — 1 Isla Moore, Oratory; 2 Ruby Ellery, Sonning Common; 3 Bridge Ashby, Nettlebed. Year 5 boys’ — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Noah Perroni, Trinity. Year 5 girls’ — 1 Amelie Bayfield, Shiplake; 2 Riona Street, Goring; 3 Allegra Wilson, Rupert House. Year 6 boys’ — 1 William Andrews, Crowmarsh; 2 Harry Rickman, Oratory; 3 Oliver Preston, RAF Benson. Year 6 girls’ — 1 Millie LeBeigge, Nettlebed; 2 Jemima Ogsten, Sonning Common; 3 Matilda Manley, Shiplake.

The next race will take place on Saturday, October 5 at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge at 10am.