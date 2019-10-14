Rupert House leads way in winter series

RUPERT HOUSE are the new leaders of the South Oxfordshire Primary Schools’ winter series following last Saturday’s races.

More than 260 runners from years one to six from 20 primary schools took part in the latest race at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge Secondary School.

The years one and two runners take part in an encouragement race and their scores do not go towards the overall school results. Years three to six run as individuals and if they have a minimum of three runners per age group their score goes towards the team event.

After the latest round of races Rupert House lead the way with 37 points with Shiplake second on 36, Whitchurch third on 18 and Kidmore End and St Mary’s joint fourth on 16.

The results from last Saturday were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Wiliam Soles, Nettlebed; 2 Danny Gibbon, Trinity; 3 Oliver Buff, Rupert House. Year 1 girls — 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House, 2 Izzy Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Eloise Mills, Nettlebed. Year 2 boys — 1 Zephyr Gibbon, Trinity; 2 Angus Pierce-Harvey, Woodcote; 3 Derek McKellar, Kidmore End. Year 2 girls — 1 Isabelle Craven, Oratory; 2 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 3 Sadie Roberts, Nettlebed. Year 3 boys — 1 Edward, Shiplake; 2 Austin Vance, Caversham; 3 Guy Rourke, Brightwell cum Sotwell. Year 3 girls — 1 Abigail Peates, Woodcote; 2 Coco Gregan, Shiplake; 3 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote. Year 4 boys — 1 Noah Peroni, Trinity; 2 Liam Vance, Caversham; 3 Josh Martin, Shiplake. Year 4 girls — 1 Isabella Stobie, Trinity; 2 Isla Moore, Oratory; 3 Bridget Ashby, Nettlebed. Year 5 boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Alfred Cary, Shiplake. Year 5 girls — 1 Riona Street, Goring; 2 Allegra Wilson, Rupert House; 3 Jemima Hepworth, Sacred Heart. Year 6 boys — 1 Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Harrison Kent, Goring; 3 Joshua Hatt, Sonning Common. Year 6 girls — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Ava Dowman, Woodcote; 3 Matilda Hanley, Shiplake.