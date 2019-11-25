Rupert House pupils are front runners

ON a frosty morning with visibility down to 50 metres, 260 runners took to the fields and woods of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge for the second of the winter series of races.

At the end of 12 races Rupert House have extended their lead at the top of the table with 67 points with Shiplake second on 52 and Whitchurch third with 67.

The top three positions in each race were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Oliver Buff, Rupert House; 2 William Soles, Nettlebed; 3 Danny Gibbon, Trinity. Year 1 girls — 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House; 2 Izzy Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Georgie Quinn, Oratory. Year 2 boys — 1 Carter Kerman, Kidmore End; 2 Angus Pierce-Harvey, Woodcote; 3 Zephyr Gibbon, Trinity; Year 2 girls — 1 Isabelle Craven, Oratory; 2 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 3 Georgia Ferguson, Peppard. Year 3 boys — 1 Austin Vance, Caversham; 2 Harry Shields, Oratory Prep; 3 Henry McClean, Trinity; Year 3 girls — 1 Abigail Peates, Woodcote; 2 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 3 Coco Gregan, Shiplake. Year 4 boys — 1 Noah Peroni, Trinity; 2 Liam Vance, Caversham; 3 Asher Gray, Oratory Prep. Year 4 girls — 1 Emily Appleby, Sonning Common; 2 Isla Moore, Oratory Prep; 3 Grace Coates, Oratory Prep. Year 5 boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Joshua Martin, Shiplake. Year 5 girls — 1 Amelia Bayfield, Oratory Prep; 2 Riona Street, Goring; 3 Annabel Gillington, Cranford House. Year 6 boys — Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Harrison Kent, Goring; 3 Joshua Hatt, Sonning Common. Year 6 girls — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Ava Dowman, Woodcote; 3 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common.