Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rupert House pupils are front runners

ON a frosty morning with visibility down to 50 metres, 260 runners took to the fields and woods of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge for the second of the winter series of races.

At the end of 12 races Rupert House have extended their lead at the top of the table with 67 points with Shiplake second on 52 and Whitchurch third with 67.

The top three positions in each race were as follows: Year 1 boys — 1 Oliver Buff, Rupert House; 2 William Soles, Nettlebed; 3 Danny Gibbon, Trinity. Year 1 girls — 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House; 2 Izzy Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Georgie Quinn, Oratory. Year 2 boys — 1 Carter Kerman, Kidmore End; 2 Angus Pierce-Harvey, Woodcote; 3 Zephyr Gibbon, Trinity; Year 2 girls — 1 Isabelle Craven, Oratory; 2 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common; 3 Georgia Ferguson, Peppard. Year 3 boys — 1 Austin Vance, Caversham; 2 Harry Shields, Oratory Prep; 3 Henry McClean, Trinity; Year 3 girls — 1 Abigail Peates, Woodcote; 2 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 3 Coco Gregan, Shiplake. Year 4 boys — 1 Noah Peroni, Trinity; 2 Liam Vance, Caversham; 3 Asher Gray, Oratory Prep. Year 4 girls — 1 Emily Appleby, Sonning Common; 2 Isla Moore, Oratory Prep; 3 Grace Coates, Oratory Prep. Year 5 boys — 1 Joshua Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Alexander Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Joshua Martin, Shiplake. Year 5 girls — 1 Amelia Bayfield, Oratory Prep; 2 Riona Street, Goring; 3 Annabel Gillington, Cranford House. Year 6 boys — Olly Offwood, Nettlebed; 2 Harrison Kent, Goring; 3 Joshua Hatt, Sonning Common. Year 6 girls — 1 Millie Le Beigge, Nettlebed; 2 Ava Dowman, Woodcote; 3 Jemimah Ogston, Sonning Common.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33