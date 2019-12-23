Runners-up spot for Rupert House School

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
RESIDENTS are fighting plans to create a ... [more]
A TEAM of Rupert House School runners finished in second place in the Oxfordshire School Games final on Wednesday of last week.
The U10 and U11 team of Sienna Kneafsey, Annabel Buff, Sophia Mason, Malika Stubbs, Elin Barr, Isabella Miles-Kingston and Sophia Byatt Blumenthal secured the runners-up spot at Radley College.
Woodcote Primary School took the honours by three points.
