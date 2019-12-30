New Year parkrun

RUNNERS will have the chance to complete an extra parkrun in Henley on New Year’s Day.

The weekly 5km run, which takes place every Saturday morning around 40 Acre Field, will take place on Wednesday with an 8.30am start.

This will give runners the chance to do a New Year double and complete another run at Woodley, Prospect Park or Maidenhead which start at 10.30am.

The entry points to Henley parkrun are via the paths from Tilebarn Close, or from Valley Road into Tilebarn Lane.

Henley’s parkrun last Saturday was the only event to take place in Oxfordshire as all others were cancelled due to waterlogged courses.