Smith and Longden lead way

THE South Oxfordshire primary school cross country races got underway last Saturday when 170 runners from years one through to six competed at Greys Court House.

The results were as follows. Boys: Year one, 1 Arlo Smith, Goring, 2 Wilbur Late, Rupert House, 3 Joseph Solconway, Nettlebed. Year two, 1 Max Mortimer, Trinity, 2 Charlie Barnes, Nettlebed, 3 Leonardo Benfatie, Trinity. Year three, 1 William Soles, Moulsford, 2 Mark Lean, Sacred Heart, 3 Max Balfour, Ewelme. Year four, 1 George Craven, Oratory Prep, 2 Tom Leopard, St Mary’s, 3 Harry Smith, Sacred Heart. Year five, 1 Asher Butterfield, Woodcote, 2 Ollie Muscat, Nettlebed, 3 Freddie Tomlinson, Woodcote. Year six, 1 Josh Williams, Shiplake, 2 Dominic Ellis, Sonning Common, 3 Dylan Westall, Woodcote.

Girls: Year one, 1 Sophie Longden, Oratory Prep, 2 Alice Friend, Rupert House, 3 Sophie Wood, St Mary’s. Year two, 1 Alice Smith, Sacred Heart, 2 Maisie Osbourne, Trinity, 3 Martha Sudbury, Woodcote. Year three, 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House, 2 Isabelle Conway, Nettlebed, 3 Eloise Walters, Rupert House. Year four, 1 Izzy Craven, Oratory, 2 Elsie Davies, Sonning Common, 3 Ella Buckham-Hedges, Trinity. Year five, 1 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote, 2 Rosie Mills, Nettlebed, 3 Sophie Martin, Rupert House. Year six, 1 Emily Appleby, Sonning Common, 2 Isold Garvin, Rupet House, 3 Isabella Stobie, Trinity.