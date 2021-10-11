Backoski sets pace

TWO hundred runners from primary schools across South Oxfordshire took part in cross country races on Saturday.

The event took place in wet and windy conditions at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common with races for children in school years 1 to 6.

The results are as follows: Boys: Year 1, 1 Max Backoski, Sacred Heart, Henley; 2 Wilbur Laile, Rupert House, Henley; 3 Marco Van Rooyen, Dolphin, Hurst.

Year 2, 1 Max Mortimer, Trinity, Henley; 2 Charlie Barnes, Nettlebed; 3 Jay Jennings, Whitchurch.

Year 3, 1 Jago Ball, Whitchurch; 2 William Soles, Moulsford; 3 Ambrose Paviour, Kidmore End.

Year 4, 1 Carter Kerman, Kidmore End; 2 William Olley, Kidmore End; 3 George Craven, Oratory Prep.

Year 5, 1 Asher Burtterfield, Woodcote; 2 Freddie Tomlinson, Woodcote; 3 Ollie Muskett, Nettlebed.

Year 6, 1 Dillon Fallon, Sonning Common; 2 Joshua Williams, Shiplake; 3 Jake Maslen, Whitchurch.

Girls: Year 1, 1 Sophie Langdon, Oratory Prep; 2 Annie Hebblethwaite, Whitchurch; 3 Phoebe Soles, Nettlebed.

Year 2, 1 Matha Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Ellie Smith, Sacred Heart, Henley; 3 Olivia Greaves, Peppard.

Year 3, 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House, Henley; 2 Isabella Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Sophie Luitjen, St Mary’s, Henley.

Year 4, 1 Isabelle Craven, Oratory Prep; 2 Juliet Asselin-Miller, Goring; 3 Elise Davis, Sonning Common.

Year 5, 1 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote; 2 Abi Peates, Woodcote; 3 Sasha Hamilton, Rupert House, Henley.

Year 6, 1 Emily Appleby, Sonning Common; 2 Isabella Stobie, Trinity, Henley; 3 Eliza Kemp, Whitchurch.