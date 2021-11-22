Rupert House lead the way

RUPERT HOUSE extended their lead in the overall team championship following the second race of the South Oxfordshire school’s winter series races.

More than 200 runners took to the fields of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge with Rupert House leading the way in the title race with 72 points with St Mary’s second on 55 and Sonning Common third with 54.

The results of the latest races were as follows: Year 1: Boys - 1 Max Backoski, Sacred Heart; 2 Harry Griessenbock, Whitchurch; 3 Wilbur Lait, Rupert House. Girls – 1 Angelina Lunn, The Heights; 2 Phoebe Friend, Shiplake; 3 Charlotte Sabo, Woodcote.

Year 2: Boys – 1 Jay Jenings, Whitchurch; 2 Max Mortimer, Trinity; 3 Joseph Palmer, Shiplake. Girls – 1 Maisie Osbourne, Trinity; 2 Martha Sudbury, Woodcote; 3 Olivia Greaves, Peppard.

Year 3: Boys – 1 William Lamacraft, Shiplake; 2 Jago Ball, Whitchurch; 3 Ambrose Paviou, Kidmore End. Girls – 1 Jemima Watson, Rupert House; 2 Isabella Conway, Nettlebed; 3 Sophie Luitjen, St Mary’s.

Year 4: Boys – 1 Reece McDonald, The Heights; 2 George Gillington, Moulsford; 3 William Olley, Kidmore End. Girls – 1 Elise Davis, Sonning Common; 2 Emily Palmer, Shiplake; 3 Izzy Cole, Trinity.

Year 5: Boys – 1 Austin Vance, Caversham; 2 Ollie Muskett, Nettlebed; 3 Ted Tehmmand, Dophin. Girls – 1 Jessica Bead, Dolphin; 2 Lucy Lamacraft, Shiplake; 3 Charlotte Sudbury, Woodcote.

Year 6: Boys – 1 Liam Vance, Caversham; 2 Joshua Williams, Shiplake; 3 Joe Aspin, The Heights. Girls – 1 Emily Applebey, Sonning Common; 2 Isabella Stobie, Trinity; 3 Freya Wouters, St Helen and St Katherine.